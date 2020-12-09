Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 December 2020
Web Desk
08:17 AM | 9 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,091 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,666 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Karachi PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Islamabad PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Peshawar PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Quetta PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Sialkot PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Attock PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Gujranwala PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Jehlum PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Multan PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Bahawalpur PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Gujrat PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Nawabshah PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Chakwal PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Hyderabad PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Nowshehra PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Sargodha PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Faisalabad PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465
Mirpur PKR 112,000 PKR 1,465

