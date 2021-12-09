Pakistan Navy marks golden jubilee of Hangor Day with special documentary

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the golden jubilee of Hangor Day, Pakistan Navy has released a special documentary today celebrating reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of PNS submarine during the 1971 war.

Report of state broadcaster said the day is celebrated to rejoice the monumental feat of Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor during 1971 war against the enemy.

Hangor Day is a reminder of the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pakistan Navy's submarine Hangor, the media wing of Pakistan Navy said. The spokesperson added that it was the first incident in which a submarine destroyed a naval ship after the Second World War.

Every year, December 9 is celebrated in Pakistan Navy as Hangor Day to commemorate the historic event of the sinking of Indian Navy Frigate Khukri and severely damaging another Indian Navy Ship Kirpan by Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor in the 1971 war.

In recognition of their courage, the valiant crew of Hangor was decorated with four Sitara-e-Jurrat, six Tamgha-e-Jurrat, and sixteen lmtiazi Asnad. This is the highest number of operational gallantry awards given to a single unit of Pakistan Navy.

In the wee hours of 21/22 November 1971, the Indian army crossed the International Border in East Pakistan, Hangor sailed with a full wartime load of Torpedoes and was deployed off Bombay by 26 Nov. A defect in seawater circulating system developed which required docking of the submarine to effect repairs.

The remarkable naval action took place a few miles southeast off ‘Diu Head’ on the west coast of India. The submarine remained underwater for a long time and successfully returned harbor on December 13, 1971, after completion of the mission.

Pakistan Navy submarine Hanger was the first of Daphne class submarines acquired from France. Commissioned in 1969, it served Pakistan Navy with honor till her decommissioning in 2006. The historic watercraft now stands proud at Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi as a symbol of courage and victory.