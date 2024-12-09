Fraudulent MDCAT candidates held during re-take exam in Karachi

KARACHI – Police in port city of Karachi held two men for impersonating candidates during Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) at NED University.

Those who detained are identified as Qaiser Ali, son of Iqrar Ali, and Abdul Majid, son of Qabil Din, who were nabbed taking the exam on behalf of Shah Zaman and Qamar Din.

A case has been lodged against the accused under Sections 419, 420, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code for fraud and impersonation.

MDCAT retake exam held across Sindh on Sunday with directions of Sindh High Court after leak scandal. Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University Sukkur organized the exam for 38,684 candidates in six cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

Security and logistical support were provided by local authorities and agencies like FIA and Intelligence Bureau. Candidates were prohibited from bringing electronic devices into the exam halls, and special arrangements were made for male and female candidates in Karachi, with seating for parents near the centers.