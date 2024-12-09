Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pak Navy marks Hangor Day, celebrating 1971 victory against Indian aggression

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy marked December 9 as ‘Hangor Day’ to pay homage to brave sons of soil who fought bravely in 1971 war, defeating Indian Navy ship ‘Khukri’.

53 years back, Indian Navy frigate Khukri was damaged by PNS Hangor, a feat that remains a significant moment in history of arch-rival nations.

The day is observed every year to pay tribute to the unmatched courage and dedication of the submarine’s crew. The mission is known for being the first successful kill by a conventional submarine since World War II.

Under the leadership of Commander Ahmed Tasnim, Hangor submarine avoided detection by enemy and returned safely to port city after completing its mission. Hangor served the Pakistan Navy with distinction until its decommissioning in 2006.

It still stands as a symbol of courage at Pakistan Maritime Museum. The crew of the Hangor was recognized for their bravery, with four Sitara-e-Juraat, six Tamgha-e-Juraat, and sixteen Imtiaz Asnad, the highest number of operational gallantry awards ever given to a single unit of the Pakistan Navy.

For the unversed, Indian army crossed the International Border into East Pakistan, prompting the deployment of Hangor submarine off Bombay by November 26. During its mission, the submarine faced a seawater circulation system defect, requiring repairs.

The submarine carried out its operation near Diu Head on the west coast of India and remained submerged for a long period before successfully returning to harbor.

Pakistan Navy marks golden jubilee of Hangor Day with special documentary

