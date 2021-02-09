SBP says banks not instructed to charge Rs2.5 on printing of ATM slips

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has denied issuing any instruction to banks for charging customers any amount on the printing of receipt/balance inquiry through ATMs [Automated Teller Machines].

The clarification comes after reports emerged that the SBP has asked the banks to deduct Rs2.5 on each transaction or balance inquiry through ATMs in wake of service charges for the slips.

However, a representative of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has confirmed that the bank is charging Rs2.5 on printing of the slips with effect from Feb 1, 2021. He said that the amount is being deducted under revised bank schedule charges for 2021.

It has also been clarified that the SBP has not given any instructions to restrict cash withdrawal limit on ATM/Debit Cards.