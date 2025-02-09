Donald Trump bypasses US Lawmakers to finalize $8 Billion Arms deal with Israel

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump-led government moved to finalize $8 Billion weapon sale to Israel despite criticism from several lawmakers.

The development came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Donald Trump at the White House. Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court for targeting the US and Israel.

Following the meeting, Trump told Congress members about $8.4 billion arms sale to Tel Aviv, bypassing a formal review process in the House committee.

State Department’s notification to Congress includes the sale of thousands of Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, advance bombs and guidance kits. Pentagon also confirmed the sale of artillery shells, though no official release was made for that specific deal as it falls under a direct commercial sale.

As former US government initially submitted proposed sales package in January for an informal review by the relevant House and Senate committees, several lawmakers raised concerns.

This move follows similar actions in 2019 when the Trump administration bypassed Congress to approve arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.