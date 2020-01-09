Forbes includes Pakistan among top 10 'under-the-radar trips of 2020'

PESHAWAR – The tourism scope of Pakistan especially of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been identified by the radar of an international magazine which has included Pakistan amongst the list of top-10 most favorite tourism destinations of the world.

Famous American magazine Forbes has advised tourists around the world to visit the beautiful natural sceneries and thousands years old cultural sites and artifacts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enjoy the real sense of sightseeing.

Travel off the beaten path in 2020 https://t.co/OLa4kzvzMC pic.twitter.com/xzEJEOTar2 — Forbes (@Forbes) January 3, 2020

The magazine has also declared Pakistan as one of the best countries for adventures, mountain hiking, rafting and cultural tourism.

It says the natural beauty of Pakistan has its unique inkling on the minds of tourists who would surely want to revisit the areas once they visited Pakistan.

The magazine has termed the exclusive culture of Kalash and the beauty of Chitral and Hunza valleys as one of the best sighting and observing places for tourists to visit.