Forbes includes Pakistan among top 10 'under-the-radar trips of 2020'
Share
PESHAWAR – The tourism scope of Pakistan especially of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been identified by the radar of an international magazine which has included Pakistan amongst the list of top-10 most favorite tourism destinations of the world.
Famous American magazine Forbes has advised tourists around the world to visit the beautiful natural sceneries and thousands years old cultural sites and artifacts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enjoy the real sense of sightseeing.
Travel off the beaten path in 2020 https://t.co/OLa4kzvzMC pic.twitter.com/xzEJEOTar2— Forbes (@Forbes) January 3, 2020
The magazine has also declared Pakistan as one of the best countries for adventures, mountain hiking, rafting and cultural tourism.
It says the natural beauty of Pakistan has its unique inkling on the minds of tourists who would surely want to revisit the areas once they visited Pakistan.
Pakistan listed as top tourist destination for ... 06:38 PM | 15 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's efforts with regard to tourism promotion has started ...
The magazine has termed the exclusive culture of Kalash and the beauty of Chitral and Hunza valleys as one of the best sighting and observing places for tourists to visit.
Forbes lists Pakistan as best place for social ... 03:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD – Forbes, a global media company focusing on business, investing and entrepreneurship, has ranked ...
- Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision in Karachi11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle devastating bushfires11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque blast10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
-
- Attackers of Quetta mosque blast 'can never be true Muslim', says ...09:00 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition01:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019