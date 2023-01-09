Search

World

Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 

Web Desk 09:21 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 
Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 
Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 
Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 
Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 
Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 

MELBOURNE – Upcoming Khalistan Referendum in Australia has fuelled yet another controversy in which Indira Gandhi's assassins are being glorified by placing banners across Melbourne and a car rally planned for January 15 to mark the 34th martyrdom day of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh who were hanged on 6th January 1989 for assassinating the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to avenge Operation Blue Star against holiest Sikh shrine - the Golden Temple of Amritsar.

A poster of Khalistan Referendum hung outside Plumpton Gurdwara was widely shared across social media platforms carrying photographs of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh and announcing "The Last Battle. Khalistan Referendum. Voting January 29, Melbourne".

The social media post irked the Australian Hindu Community which approached Anthony Albenes' government demanding the banning of Khalistan Referendum Voting in Australia slated for January 29, 2023.

The Khalistan Referendum banners, erected by the Australian Sikhs across Melbourne which were carrying pictures of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and assassins of Indira Gandhi, have reportedly been vandalized by defacing the prominent faces of Khalistan Movement - Bhindranwale, Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, resulting in counter uproar by the Sikh community who lodged vandalism and hate complaint with the authorities.

Remarkably, India has vehemently lodged its reservation with the Australian Government over the Khalistan Referendum voting, however, Australian Government after looking into the matter did not take any steps to ban the ongoing Khalistan Referendum campaign and scheduled voting in Melbourne being organized by secessionist group "Sikhs For Justice" (SFJ).

Australian Hindu Media shared the poster on Twitter. The tweet read, “Plumpton Gurdwara glorifies murderers of Indira Gandhi in this poster. How on earth does this further a charitable purpose, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission?”

In a sign of India’s unease, the Modi govt has warned Australia of the increasing presence of Khalistan activists in the country in December last year after a Khalistan Referendum Rally was announced. Indian media has complained that the Australian government has taken no concrete steps against the Referendum scheduled for January 29 by the pro-Khalistan advocacy group Sikhs For Justice.

Last month, several Australian parliamentarians expressed solidarity with the local Sikhs community gearing up for Khalistan Referendum voting at the end of January 2023 after The Australian newspaper attacked pro-Khalistan activism of Sikhs and linked them with acts of terrorism.

Parliamentarians from cross-parties have expressed support for the Sikh community, giving full backing to the right of Sikhs to peacefully express themselves through voting, organised by pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), in Melbourne next month.

Rob Mitchell MP, federal member of McEwen, said in a letter he was disappointed by recent articles in The Australian regarding the Sikh community in Melbourne. He said: “Be assured that these articles are in no way reflective of our view of the Sikh community.  Australia values diversity and inclusion, respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest and supports the non-violent expression of views and beliefs. Freedom of expression is fundamental in open and democratic societies.”

David Shoebridge, Senator for New South Wales, and Senator Jordon Steele-john said The Australian newspaper on 6 December 2022 published an article which inappropriately allowed an anonymous representative of the foreign Indian government to attack the Sikh community in Australia. He said: “These attacks are not based on any material evidence. Our officers have heard from the Sikh community who understandably are offended and disturbed by the content of this article.

“The Sikh community has a proud history of positive peaceful community support, community outreach and proactive contributions to our multiracial community.”

Federal Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said the comments published against Sikhs in the paper had “caused serious damage to the reputations of Sikh communities across Australia. The reporting of warnings raised by the Indian govt don't accurately reflect the reality of the situation here in Australia. The Sikh community in Australia is a peaceful and law-abiding group of people who have contributed a great deal to our local communities”.

World

Indian man who urinated on passenger woman on board Air India flight loses his job

09:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia, UK, Australia ask their citizens in Pakistan to limit movement amid terror threat

11:26 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

India tests night trials of ballistic missile Agni-V

06:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

Sikhs launch campaign In Melbourne with 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan Theme'

02:44 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

US urges India to restore political activities in occupied Kashmir

03:12 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

Canadian Sikhs defy India’s pressure – Over 75,000 voted in Khalistan Referendum in Mississauga

12:34 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Election Commission announces to hold local bodies polls in Punjab in ...

11:48 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 9, 2023

08:02 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: