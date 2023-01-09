Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 

MELBOURNE – Upcoming Khalistan Referendum in Australia has fuelled yet another controversy in which Indira Gandhi's assassins are being glorified by placing banners across Melbourne and a car rally planned for January 15 to mark the 34th martyrdom day of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh who were hanged on 6th January 1989 for assassinating the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to avenge Operation Blue Star against holiest Sikh shrine - the Golden Temple of Amritsar.
A poster of Khalistan Referendum hung outside Plumpton Gurdwara was widely shared across social media platforms carrying photographs of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh and announcing "The Last Battle. Khalistan Referendum. Voting January 29, Melbourne".
The social media post irked the Australian Hindu Community which approached Anthony Albenes' government demanding the banning of Khalistan Referendum Voting in Australia slated for January 29, 2023.
The Khalistan Referendum banners, erected by the Australian Sikhs across Melbourne which were carrying pictures of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and assassins of Indira Gandhi, have reportedly been vandalized by defacing the prominent faces of Khalistan Movement - Bhindranwale, Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, resulting in counter uproar by the Sikh community who lodged vandalism and hate complaint with the authorities.
Remarkably, India has vehemently lodged its reservation with the Australian Government over the Khalistan Referendum voting, however, Australian Government after looking into the matter did not take any steps to ban the ongoing Khalistan Referendum campaign and scheduled voting in Melbourne being organized by secessionist group "Sikhs For Justice" (SFJ).
Australian Hindu Media shared the poster on Twitter. The tweet read, “Plumpton Gurdwara glorifies murderers of Indira Gandhi in this poster. How on earth does this further a charitable purpose, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission?”
In a sign of India’s unease, the Modi govt has warned Australia of the increasing presence of Khalistan activists in the country in December last year after a Khalistan Referendum Rally was announced. Indian media has complained that the Australian government has taken no concrete steps against the Referendum scheduled for January 29 by the pro-Khalistan advocacy group Sikhs For Justice.
Last month, several Australian parliamentarians expressed solidarity with the local Sikhs community gearing up for Khalistan Referendum voting at the end of January 2023 after The Australian newspaper attacked pro-Khalistan activism of Sikhs and linked them with acts of terrorism.
Parliamentarians from cross-parties have expressed support for the Sikh community, giving full backing to the right of Sikhs to peacefully express themselves through voting, organised by pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), in Melbourne next month.
Rob Mitchell MP, federal member of McEwen, said in a letter he was disappointed by recent articles in The Australian regarding the Sikh community in Melbourne. He said: “Be assured that these articles are in no way reflective of our view of the Sikh community. Australia values diversity and inclusion, respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest and supports the non-violent expression of views and beliefs. Freedom of expression is fundamental in open and democratic societies.”
David Shoebridge, Senator for New South Wales, and Senator Jordon Steele-john said The Australian newspaper on 6 December 2022 published an article which inappropriately allowed an anonymous representative of the foreign Indian government to attack the Sikh community in Australia. He said: “These attacks are not based on any material evidence. Our officers have heard from the Sikh community who understandably are offended and disturbed by the content of this article.
“The Sikh community has a proud history of positive peaceful community support, community outreach and proactive contributions to our multiracial community.”
Federal Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said the comments published against Sikhs in the paper had “caused serious damage to the reputations of Sikh communities across Australia. The reporting of warnings raised by the Indian govt don't accurately reflect the reality of the situation here in Australia. The Sikh community in Australia is a peaceful and law-abiding group of people who have contributed a great deal to our local communities”.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
