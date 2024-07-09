Pakistan sees 10.7% rise in remittances in fiscal year 2023-24

Pakistan witnessed an inflow of $30.3 billion in remittances in the last fiscal year, the country’s central bank announced on Tuesday. This marks a 10.7 percent increase compared to $27.3 billion in the previous financial year, with much of the inflow sourced from the Middle East.
Workers’ remittances are a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, significantly contributing to the country’s foreign exchange reserves and reducing the current account deficit. The government has actively promoted the employment of Pakistanis abroad, particularly in the Middle East, to ensure a steady increase in remittances, which are deemed crucial for the country’s economic growth.
“Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3.2 billion during June 2024,” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said while sharing the data for the previous month that marked the end of the last fiscal year. “In terms of growth, during June 2024, remittances increased by 44.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.”
“Cumulatively, with an inflow of $30.3 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 10.7 percent during FY24 compared to the inflow of $27.3 billion recorded in FY23,” it added.
The SBP stated that the remittance inflows last month were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($808.6 million), the United Arab Emirates ($654.3 million), the United Kingdom ($487.4 million), and the United States ($322.1 million).
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.