Imran Khan’s interim bails in May 9 cases cancelled

Web Desk
09:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2024
LAHORE – The anti-terrorism court (ATC) has cancelled the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases related to May 9.

Three days ago, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court reserved its decision after hearing arguments on Imran Khan’s request for interim bail in cases related to the Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman Police Station arson incidents on May 9.

The government demanded Imran Khan’s arrest in the Jinnah House and other two cases, stating that his arrest is necessary for investigation.

Today, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Khalid Arshad announced the reserved decision.

The court rejected the PTI founder’s requests for interim bail.

It is noteworthy that former prime minister Imran Khan is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail and has been sentenced in the iddat marriage case.

Recently, Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka rejected the appeals of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for the suspension of their sentences.

