FM Qureshi urges int’l community to take notice of massacre of Muslims in India
Web Desk
08:24 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
FM Qureshi urges int’l community to take notice of massacre of Muslims in India
Share

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that whole Muslim Ummah is condemning New Delhi riots and stands behind the Muslims of India.

Talking to newsmen in Multan, the minister urged the international community to take notice of gross human and religious rights’ violations of minorities and massacre of Muslims in India and play its role for controlling the violence, as it could expand all over India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated Iran's Supreme Leader and people of Bangladesh and Afghanistan who raised their voice against torture and killing of Muslims in India and expressed solidarity with them.

He said attacks are also being held against Christians and other minorities in India as well.

Qureshi said that people and government of Pakistan fully stand by their Kashmiri brethren who are not alone in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The foreign minister said that a few elements are trying to spoil the Afghanistan peace agreement, but they should not be allowed to succeed.

He said this peace agreement is a golden opportunity to move towards peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister termed the European Union's extension of Pakistan’s GSP plus status for another two years as a victory of the government's foreign policy.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two young Kashmiris in Shopian
12:02 AM | 10 Mar, 2020
French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day ...
06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Qatar bans entry of passengers from 14 countries, ...
04:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
20 passengers killed as coach plunges into in ...
12:04 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraces martyrdom as Pak ...
11:16 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in ...
08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars express their condolences on death of comedy legend Amanullah
02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr