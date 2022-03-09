Russia-Ukraine war: First PIA evacuation flight with 232 Pakistanis lands in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying over 200 nationals stationed temporarily in Poland after being evacuated from war-hit Ukraine landed at airport in the capital city late Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received the group of 232 Pakistani students and nationals at the Islamabad International Airport.

The Pakistani government operated a chartered flight PK7788 to Warsaw to repatriate Pakistani community.

FS Sohail Mahmood welcomed 230 Pakistani students/nationals, repatriated from Ukraine through Poland's Amb Maciej Pisarksi was also present



A chartered flight was operated by Government of Pakistan for repatriation



Students thanked Govt & Foreign Office for evacuation efforts.

While talking to state media at the airport, a student appreciated Pakistani diplomatic missions in Ukraine and Poland for their supportive role amid war between Russia and Ukraine.

Emotional scenes were also observed at the airport as the students reunited with their families upon arrival. The students can be seen chanting "Pakistan zindabad" slogans at the airport.

Emotional scenes at Islamabad airport when passengers repatriated back from Ukraine War chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad on reaching home soil. PIA operated special flight to bring back citizens on advise of Foreign Office. 232 arrived on first sortie. Ops will continue

The Pakistan embassy in Ukraine has been making efforts to evacuate students and nationals to safe place since Russian launched full-scale military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Reports claimed that both sides have suffered heavy causalities and damages as the Russian forces continue to make advances in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, Russia has allowed people to leave five Ukrainian cities – Cherhihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and the capital Kyiv, as well as Sumy – after Moscow agreed to open humanitarian corridors for common people.