Russia-Ukraine war: First PIA evacuation flight with 232 Pakistanis lands in Islamabad

09:53 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: First PIA evacuation flight with 232 Pakistanis lands in Islamabad
Source: @ForeignOfficePk (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying over 200 nationals stationed temporarily in Poland after being evacuated from war-hit Ukraine landed at airport in the capital city late Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received the group of 232 Pakistani students and nationals at the Islamabad International Airport.

The Pakistani government operated a chartered flight PK7788 to Warsaw to repatriate Pakistani community.

While talking to state media at the airport, a student appreciated Pakistani diplomatic missions in Ukraine and Poland for their supportive role amid war between Russia and Ukraine.

Emotional scenes were also observed at the airport as the students reunited with their families upon arrival. The students can be seen chanting "Pakistan zindabad" slogans at the airport.

The Pakistan embassy in Ukraine has been making efforts to evacuate students and nationals to safe place since Russian launched full-scale military operation in Ukraine on February 24. 

Reports claimed that both sides have suffered heavy causalities and damages as the Russian forces continue to make advances in the neighbouring country. 

Meanwhile, Russia has allowed people to leave five Ukrainian cities – Cherhihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and the capital Kyiv, as well as Sumy – after Moscow agreed to open humanitarian corridors for common people. 

Pakistan ready to ‘mediate’ between Russia ... 09:32 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with European Council President Charles ...

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia hails Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ...
10:41 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports 758 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
09:11 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit ...
11:45 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistani security forces kill seven terrorists ...
10:38 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth 247million in ...
11:01 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistani talk show host Hamid Mir makes a ...
10:14 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr