Saudi Arabia sets the date to sight Ramadan 2023 crescent

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has urged all Muslims in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan 2023 on March 21 (Tuesday) evening.

It said that whoever sights the moon by naked eyes or through binoculars should report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

Earlier, Dr Abdullah Al-Massand, a former professor of astronomy at Al-Qassim University in Saudi Arabia and deputy chairman of the Meteorological Society, had said that "the first day of Ramadan is expected to be observed on March 23, (Thursday)."

Dr Massand suggested that the holy month of Shaban will likely have 30 days because on the 29th of Shaban, the "crescent will be lightening just before nine minutes after the sunset".

"The convergence of the sun and the moon will be taking place on 29th of Shaban which means on the evening of March 21 at 8:23pm. Therefore, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on March 23," he added.