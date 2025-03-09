Roof collapse in Karachi’s Afghan Camp kills six of a family

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed a miserable incident as a roof collapse at an under-construction house claimed lives of six members of a family late Saturday night.

The victims most of them were children were pulled from the rubble after the roof collapsed in the Afghan Camp area, police said.

As the roof caved in, local residents rushed to the site and managed to rescue ten injured individuals from the debris. The victims, all taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, included six girls aged between three and fifteen, who were later declared dead.

Other four injured individuals are receiving treatment for the injuries. The deceased were identified as Nasreen, 7, Sadia, 15, Ayesha, 3, Kainat, 8, Aishal, 8, and Sanodia, 9. The injured have been identified as Mikail, 40, Nasira, 37, Noman, 3, and Asif, 7.

The family was residing in the under-construction house in port city, and authorities have confirmed the tragic loss and assured that further investigation is underway.