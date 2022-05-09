PAKvWI: West Indies names squad for Pakistan tour
Share
ANTIGUA – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) tour of Pakistan.
Windies will first visit the Netherlands for their maiden ODI series and then head to the South Asian country for three-game series.
The series will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from June 8 to 12 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Newly picked Nicholas Pooran will lead the squad, he was appointed the new skipper of the ODI and T20I sides, after the retirement of legendary Kieron Pollard.
The squad is in! #NEDvWI #PAKvWI— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 9, 2022
Full details⬇️ https://t.co/UgDk5XMTgU pic.twitter.com/UGSSRR6AGA
The panel named a number of uncapped players in the squad. The newcomers include pacers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis and right-handed batter Keacy Carty.
The matches were part of the last West Indies tour which concluded in December 2021. Later, the postponed games were rescheduled after five Covid-19 cases were surfaced in the visiting squad.
Full squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Schedule:
June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi
June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi
June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi
West Indies series to be held without Covid-19 ... 11:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided not to follow Covid-19 curbs, including bio-secure ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan at Karachi mall10:19 PM | 9 May, 2022
- PAKvWI: West Indies names squad for Pakistan tour09:49 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Food minister clears the air about wheat and flour shortage in KP09:22 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Resolution condemning Imran Khan’s remarks against Pakistan Army ...08:49 PM | 9 May, 2022
-
- Namra Shahid looks stunning at her dreamy Walima ceremony07:56 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Inside Shaista Lodhi's star-studded Eid fest08:18 PM | 9 May, 2022
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022