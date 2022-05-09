President Alvi approves Ashtar Ausaf's appointment as new AGP

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as the new Attorney General of Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Twitter account of President of Pakistan said that President Alvi appointed the AGP as per the recommendation of the premier under Article 100(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے اشتر اوصاف علی کی بطور اٹارنی جنرل پاکستان تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی



صدر مملکت نے اٹارنی جنرل کی تعیناتی آئین کے آرٹیکل 100 (1) کے تحت وزیر اعظم کے مشورے پر کی



اٹارنی جنرل آف پاکستان کا عہدہ خالد جاوید خان کے استعفے کے بعد خالی ہوا تھا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 9, 2022

The post of attorney-general fell vacant after Khalid Jawed Khan resigned on April 9 following the departure of the PTI government, saying he had tried to serve the country to the best of his ability and conscience.

Ashtar Ausaf Ali had served as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on law and justice during 2015-16. He had been the AGP during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He was awarded with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2018.