Sonakshi Sinha slams Indian media for spreading war hysteria amid Pak-India tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sharply criticized the Indian media for spreading fear and panic during a sensitive time.

In a bold statement, Sonakshi called out the media for irresponsible journalism, saying, “Our news channels have turned into a joke. The way they dramatize situations with loud voices and exaggeration is mind-numbing.”

She questioned the intent behind sensational war coverage, urging media outlets to report only the truth and refrain from inciting public fear by glamorizing war.

Sonakshi also advised the public to rely only on trustworthy news sources. “Stop watching the garbage shown by these absurd channels,” she appealed to her followers.

In her social media post, she included an advisory from the Ministry of Defence, warning both media and the public to avoid live reporting of battlefield operations, as such coverage could compromise military actions and put soldiers’ lives at risk.

Her remarks sparked mixed reactions online—while many praised her for speaking truth to power, others harshly criticized her, even labeling her a traitor.