11:25 AM | 9 Oct, 2020
KPK inaugurates Pakistan's First Ever Online Advertisement System 
PESHAWAR – Taking a leap forward towards digitalization, the Information and Public Relation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has introduced the first ever online advertisement system in Pakistan today (Friday).

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash inaugurated the Integrated Advertisement Management System and said that a digital system has been in placed to receive online advertisements, processing and its release.

He termed the development as a leap forward towards transparency and modernization in the advertising sector.

The software, he informed, has been prepared by the Information Technology (IT) Section of the Information Department.

He said the people will now have easy access to government advertisements while the client departments and newspapers would be allotted limited access to this system.

He said that the government is moving forward towards good governance through E-governance.

