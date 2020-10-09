Modi-led BJP Govt working on one agenda of wiping out Muslim culture from country, says Washington Post
11:19 AM | 9 Oct, 2020
Share
NEW YORK - Prominent international daily the Washington Post has exposed Modi led BJP government’s extremism against the Muslims living in the state.
The Washington Post said that the BJP-led Indian government in India has only one agenda of wiping out Muslim culture from the country to appeal Hindu majority to win elections.
In an article, the paper wrote that Narendra Modi is a showman with minimal education who is destroying India's rich Muslim culture.
The paper termed the acquittal of accused in Babri mosque case a sad chapter of India's democracy.
-
- India known as sponsor of state terrorism, says Pakistan05:19 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
-
- Every marriage ceremony should conclude within 2-hour time: NCOC04:54 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
- TikTok blocked in Pakistan again04:44 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
- There is nothing more unpatriotic than throwing your rubbish on the ...01:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
- Esra Bilgiç 'refused to work with Pakistani artists'12:41 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
- #JusticeForZainab: Celebs express rage and grief over rape of a ...12:15 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020