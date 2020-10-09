Modi-led BJP Govt working on one agenda of wiping out Muslim culture from country, says Washington Post 

11:19 AM | 9 Oct, 2020
Modi-led BJP Govt working on one agenda of wiping out Muslim culture from country, says Washington Post 
Share

NEW YORK - Prominent international daily the Washington Post has exposed Modi led BJP government’s extremism against the Muslims living in the state.

The Washington Post said that the BJP-led Indian government in India has only one agenda of wiping out Muslim culture from the country to appeal Hindu majority to win elections.

In an article, the paper wrote that Narendra Modi is a showman with minimal education who is destroying India's rich Muslim culture.                                         

The paper termed the acquittal of accused in Babri mosque case a sad chapter of India's democracy.

More From This Category
KPK inaugurates first ever United Church Forum
05:34 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
India known as sponsor of state terrorism, says ...
05:19 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Every marriage ceremony should conclude within ...
04:54 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
KNIGHT OF THE STABLES— Mr Abdullah Salem Obaid ...
03:59 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
UN World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize ...
03:52 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Names of Shehbaz Sharif’s family put on no-fly ...
03:35 PM | 9 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Churails’ is back up on ZEE5 for viewership in Pakistan
05:13 PM | 9 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr