09:11 AM | 9 Oct, 2021
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio drops to 2.14pc amid decline in virus cases
ISLAMABAD – Amid a steady decline in coronavirus infections, Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio fell to 2.14 percent with 955 new cases reported on Saturday.

Pakistan reported another 29 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 28,087 nationwide, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

According to the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,257,188, while 1,222 patients have recovered from the deadly virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,185,749.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 43,352. At least 462,295 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 435,512 in Punjab 175,584 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,058 Islamabad, 33,069 in Balochistan, 34,326 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,344 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,770 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,480 in Sindh, 5,632 KP, 931 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,557 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,827,048 since the first case was reported.

