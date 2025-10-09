Abrar Ahmed’s wedding pictures go viral

KARACHI – Pakistan’s young spin sensation Abrar Ahmed tied the knot, and his wedding pictures have taken social media by storm.

The pictures, shared on Instagram by the official wedding photographer, beautifully captured the joyful moments of Abrar’s big day. Alongside the images, the photographer captioned: “A beautiful beginning to the life of Abrar and Amna.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wassan (@wassanweddings)

Nikah ceremony took place in Karachi on October 4, followed by a grand Walima reception on October 6. The event was attended by several national team players as well as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, making it a star-studded celebration.

As fans shower congratulations on the newlyweds, Abrar Ahmed and his wife Amna begin a new chapter of their lives, with wishes pouring in from across the cricketing fraternity.