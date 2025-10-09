Can Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan make a comeback for South Africa series?

LAHORE – Despite poor performance in the Asia Cup 2025, the selection committee has expressed full confidence in captain Salman Ali Agha.

Reports reveal that white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and T20 captain Salman Ali Agha discussed the upcoming South Africa series and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Both aim to strengthen and stabilize the team’s combination for the World Cup and are not in favor of any leadership or team changes before the tournament.

Salman Ali Agha will continue as T20 captain against South Africa, while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are unlikely to return to the T20 squad.

An important meeting between team management and the selection committee is expected in the coming days.

It is reported that PCB, team management, and the captain agree that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan currently have no place in the T20 format.