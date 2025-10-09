Cristiano Ronaldo becomes world’s first trillionaire footballer

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer in history to reach trillionaire status.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ronaldo’s net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion, which equals over Rs 393 billion in Pakistani currency.

The Portuguese superstar, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, saw a significant boost in his wealth after signing a new contract with the club in June this year, reportedly worth around $400 million (over Rs 113 billion).

Ronaldo now joins the elite ranks of billionaire athletes, including basketball legends Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods, and tennis star Roger Federer.

The 39-year-old has also hinted that he has no immediate plans to retire from professional football.