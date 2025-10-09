Pakistan’s remittances rise to $3.2 billion in September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s remittance inflows saw significant growth in September 2025, with the country receiving $3.2 billion in remittances, marking an 11.3% increase compared to the same month last year.

The data released by the State Bank of Pakistan reveals that this growth is a continuation of the positive trend seen over the past year, reflecting an increase in both the confidence of overseas Pakistanis and their use of formal financial channels for remittance transfers.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, overseas Pakistanis sent a total of $9.5 billion in remittances, a rise of 8.4% compared to the $8.8 billion sent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The largest share of remittances in September came from Saudi Arabia, with $750.9 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $677.1 million, the United Kingdom with $454.8 million, and the United States with $269 million.

This steady increase in remittances indicates growing trust in formal remittance channels, further supported by efforts from the government and financial institutions to facilitate smoother and more reliable money transfers.

The continued rise in remittances is also seen as an essential contributor to Pakistan’s economy, helping to stabilize the country’s foreign exchange reserves.