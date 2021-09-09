COAS General Bajwa, CIA chief discuss Afghanistan situation

RAWALPINDI – Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Joseph Burns called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the military media wing said Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, and the current situation in Afghanistan were discussed in the key meeting.

“It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people,” the statement said.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability.

Earlier, the CIA chief, who is on a visit to the South Asian region, called on India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval where the two discussed with him the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.