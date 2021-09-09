COAS General Bajwa, CIA chief discuss Afghanistan situation
Web Desk
02:05 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
COAS General Bajwa, CIA chief discuss Afghanistan situation
Share

RAWALPINDI – Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Joseph Burns called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the military media wing said Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, and the current situation in Afghanistan were discussed in the key meeting.

“It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people,” the statement said.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability.

Pakistani delegation led by DG ISI reaches Kabul ... 12:38 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI – A delegation of senior Pakistani military officials headed by DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived ...

Earlier, the CIA chief, who is on a visit to the South Asian region, called on India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval where the two discussed with him the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

More From This Category
New island emerges near Balochistan’s Kund ...
04:01 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Mother, three children killed in roof collapse as ...
03:03 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
IGP Punjab directs stern action as cops failed to ...
03:20 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Court trashes plea seeking case against TikToker ...
01:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Qatar's deputy prime minister due in Islamabad ...
12:10 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Lufthansa plans to resume flight operations in ...
11:47 AM | 9 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new rain video
03:40 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr