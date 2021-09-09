IGP Punjab directs stern action as cops failed to nab ‘sexual predator’ in Sargodha

SARGODHA – Police new chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan in the country’s most populous province has directed stern action against a politically backed culprit who has sexually assaulted a number of women in Sargodha city.

According to our correspondent, Hamza Makhdoom, the son of a Tariq Makhdoom, has sexually assaulted a married woman. The accused also physically assaulted a housemaid who visited his residence to collect her salary.

The incident occurred in the Mudh Ranjha area while reports quoting sources said that this is not the first incident as the culprit also sexually assaulted a number of victims in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have lodged a case against Hamza but the accused is still on the run. The victim alleged that Makhdoom has political support in the area while a number of local lawmakers lend him support.

The victim further added that the accused is hurling life threats to her and her family as the cops have allegedly been patronizing rapists on the behest of a political leader.

Furthermore, new Inspector General Punjab Rao Sardar has taken notice of the incident and ordered stern action. He directed RPO Sargodha to round up accused persons and report at the earliest.