IHC moved to place Imran Khan, other PTI leaders on ECL
Share
ISLAMABAD – A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court to put names of Imran Khan and his ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) on Saturday. The IHC will hear the petition tomorrow (Monday).
The plea was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider. Late Saturday, the opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the National Assembly voted against him deciding his fate after a lot of drama in the National Assembly.
The plea seeks an investigation into the ‘threat letter’ and an inquiry against the former prime minister and the ministers regarding the matter.
The petitioner also requested the court to place former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and Asad Majeed on the ECL alongside Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry.
On the other hand, PTI leaders paid tribute to their party chairman Imran Khan for not “bowing down and walking out gracefully” after he was removed from PM office through vote of no-confidence.
PTI leaders pay tribute to Imran Khan for ‘not ... 09:40 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD –PTI leaders paid tribute to their party chairman Imran Khan for not “bowing down and walking ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan tenders resignation11:20 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan National Assembly to elect new prime minister tomorrow10:45 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- IHC moved to place Imran Khan, other PTI leaders on ECL10:15 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- TECNO Spark 8C gets big sale mark in two weeks, claims company10:12 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- PTI leaders pay tribute to Imran Khan for ‘not bowing down’09:40 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022