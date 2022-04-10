IHC moved to place Imran Khan, other PTI leaders on ECL
ISLAMABAD – A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court to put names of Imran Khan and his ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) on Saturday. The IHC will hear the petition tomorrow (Monday).

The plea was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider. Late Saturday, the opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the National Assembly voted against him deciding his fate after a lot of drama in the National Assembly.

The plea seeks an investigation into the ‘threat letter’ and an inquiry against the former prime minister and the ministers regarding the matter.

The petitioner also requested the court to place former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and Asad Majeed on the ECL alongside Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry.

On the other hand, PTI leaders paid tribute to their party chairman Imran Khan for not “bowing down and walking out gracefully” after he was removed from PM office through vote of no-confidence.

