PTI leaders pay tribute to Imran Khan for ‘not bowing down’
Share
ISLAMABAD –PTI leaders paid tribute to their party chairman Imran Khan for not “bowing down and walking out gracefully” after he was removed from PM office through vote of no-confidence.
The opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the National Assembly voted against him deciding his fate after a lot of drama in the National Assembly.
Taking to their Twitter handles, PTI leaders paid tribute to their leader for “fighting till the last ball”. Senator Faisal Javed wrote: “Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan.”
Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 9, 2022
In last more than 3 years i have seen @ImranKhanPTI work tirelessly for the betterment of the country. His only objective: how do i make Pakistan stronger & improve the lives of people of Pakistan. May Allah give you more strength to serve the nation skipper #ProudOfImranKhan— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 9, 2022
Sad day for Pakistan….. return of looters a good man sent home— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 9, 2022
آخری شخص میں تھا جو ابھی تین منٹ پہلے وزیراعظم آفس سے وزیراعظم کو رخصت کر کے نکلا ہوں۔ بس ایک ہی چیز ہے جو میرے پاس ہے۔ وہ وفاداری ہے۔ ایسے بھاگنے والا نہیں ہوں۔ ہندوستانی میڈیا ایسا پراپوگنڈا کر کے بکواس پھیلا رہا ہے۔— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 9, 2022
ایسے بہادر انسان کے ساتھ کبھی بے وفائی نہیں کر سکتا https://t.co/Vyr5SzRbGV
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan tenders resignation11:20 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan National Assembly to elect new prime minister tomorrow10:45 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- IHC moved to place Imran Khan, other PTI leaders on ECL10:15 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- TECNO Spark 8C gets big sale mark in two weeks, claims company10:12 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- PTI leaders pay tribute to Imran Khan for ‘not bowing down’09:40 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022