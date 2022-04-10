PTI leaders pay tribute to Imran Khan for ‘not bowing down’
PTI leaders pay tribute to Imran Khan for ‘not bowing down’
ISLAMABAD –PTI leaders paid tribute to their party chairman Imran Khan for not “bowing down and walking out gracefully” after he was removed from PM office through vote of no-confidence.

The opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the National Assembly voted against him deciding his fate after a lot of drama in the National Assembly.

Taking to their Twitter handles, PTI leaders paid tribute to their leader for “fighting till the last ball”. Senator Faisal Javed wrote: “Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan.”

