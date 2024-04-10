Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi offer Eid prayers at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered Eidul Fitr prayers at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

After offering prayers, both party leaders embraced each other at Markazi Masjid of the prison facility. Jail officials also offered prayers along with Khan.

Reports said stringent security measures were taken during the Eid prayers.

It is recalled that the former prime minister has been serving jail sentence in multiple cases, including Toshakhana case while Qureshi has been detained in cipher case.