Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi offer Eid prayers at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered Eidul Fitr prayers at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
After offering prayers, both party leaders embraced each other at Markazi Masjid of the prison facility. Jail officials also offered prayers along with Khan.
Reports said stringent security measures were taken during the Eid prayers.
It is recalled that the former prime minister has been serving jail sentence in multiple cases, including Toshakhana case while Qureshi has been detained in cipher case.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
