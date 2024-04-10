Pakistan cricketers felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketers have extended wishes to nation on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024, which is being celebrated today April 10.
A video message circulating on social media shows Babar Azam extending eid greetings to the citizens of Pakistan. He also asked the people to support the national team.
Eid Mubarak to all from king 👑 #EidAlFitr2024#BabarAzam𓃵pic.twitter.com/GBO8aHnu9v— Ajwa (@ajwa_56) April 10, 2024
All-rounder Fahreem Ashraf also sent eid greetings to the nation and asked them to remember the people of Palestine on this day.
Pacer Ihsanullah and batter Sahibzada Farhan also felicitated the nation and Muslims across the world on the festival of eid.
Former cricketer Saeed Anwar also sent heartfelt wishes for a blessed Eidul Fitr to all celebrating the festival. “May this special day be filled with love, peace, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote.
Sending heartfelt wishes for a blessed Eid al-Fitr to all celebrating! May this special day be filled with love, peace, and happiness. Eid Mubarak! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/4uzMiZYC1D— Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) April 10, 2024
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
