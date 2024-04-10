Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Pakistan cricketers felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

09:10 AM | 10 Apr, 2024
Pakistan cricketers felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketers have extended wishes to nation on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024, which is being celebrated today April 10.

A video message circulating on social media shows Babar Azam extending eid greetings to the citizens of Pakistan. He also asked the people to support the national team.

All-rounder Fahreem Ashraf also sent eid greetings to the nation and asked them to remember the people of Palestine on this day.

Pacer Ihsanullah and batter Sahibzada Farhan also felicitated the nation and Muslims across the world on the festival of eid.

Former cricketer Saeed Anwar also sent heartfelt wishes for a blessed Eidul Fitr to all celebrating the festival. “May this special day be filled with love, peace, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote.

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional fervour

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:10 AM | 10 Apr, 2024

Pakistan cricketers felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

10:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam vs Shaheen Afridi: Wahab Riaz responds to reports of ...

09:55 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces women's squad for home series against West Indies

04:59 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Wahab Riaz takes charge as senior team manager for Pakistan Cricket ...

02:48 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Aamir, Imad return as Pakistan announce T20I squad for New Zealand ...

01:44 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir hosts Iftar dinner for Cricket ...

Sports

10:48 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Azhar Mahmood named head coach of Pakistan cricket team for New ...

10:39 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s predicted squad for New Zealand T20I series

Advertisement

Latest

10:24 AM | 10 Apr, 2024

These movies hitting Pakistan cinemas on Eidul Fitr

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: