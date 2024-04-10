Pakistan cricketers felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketers have extended wishes to nation on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024, which is being celebrated today April 10.

A video message circulating on social media shows Babar Azam extending eid greetings to the citizens of Pakistan. He also asked the people to support the national team.

All-rounder Fahreem Ashraf also sent eid greetings to the nation and asked them to remember the people of Palestine on this day.

Pacer Ihsanullah and batter Sahibzada Farhan also felicitated the nation and Muslims across the world on the festival of eid.

Former cricketer Saeed Anwar also sent heartfelt wishes for a blessed Eidul Fitr to all celebrating the festival. “May this special day be filled with love, peace, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote.