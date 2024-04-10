These movies hitting Pakistan cinemas on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Two Urdu movies among four are all set to hit Pakistani cinemas on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024.

Junaid Khan’s starrer comedy movie, “Hum Tum Aur Wo” and Wajahat Rauf’s directed film “Daghabaaz Dil” are the two Pakistani movies, which will be released in the Pakistani cinemas to entertain the Pakistanis on the eve of the festival.

The international movies The First Omen and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will also hit the Pakistani cinemas.

“Hum Tum Aur Woo” features three main characters – Fawad Khan from Islamabad, Zafar Khitchi from Sargodha, and Raja Yasir from Pindi. All three have no big dreams in their lives.

“Daghaabaz Dil” offers a tale of love conquering all. It also prove that unexpected unions can lead to happily ever after. The main stars include Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan, and Momin Saqib the romantic movie.