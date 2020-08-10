Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf slammed for normalising body shaming

There's no denying it: women are socially conditioned from a very young age to feel that most of their value and beauty comes from how they look like. And the saddest part is that the “educated” and “influential” lot of our country continues to normalise this pathetic concept.

Actors Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf have set social media ablaze with their insensitive comments about body shaming.

During a live interview with morning show host Nida Yasir, Hina Altaf revealed that he husband Aagha Ali only had one request before they got married, and that was to never gain weight.

“Right before our wedding, Agha showed me a picture on his phone and just asked me one thing. He said, ‘If you ever get this fat…” shared Hina, before being interrupted by Agha.

Agha then elaborated on what he was trying to say. “Before our marriage, I only asked for one promise. I said that I don’t want anything else except this one promise.” he explained.

“Please don’t get fat,” continued Hina as Agha and Nida laughed along.

The clip from the interview has been trending on Twitter as people are calling out the couple for promoting “fat shaming.”

So #AghaAli told his wife before marriage not to get FAT?! Wtf! What a shitty man! A man should love his wife no matter what shape or size she is! What a arrogant and selfish person. @galaxylollywood #hinaaltaf — Muniba (@Muniba1019) August 6, 2020

wtf is cute about it??? it’s disgusting and he’s feeling proud about it pic.twitter.com/VSHW6ZyJlB — sar dard | wiz stan acc (@deadbitchhhh) August 8, 2020

ewh ewh ewh pakistani celebs🤢🤢🤢🤢 — 🌡🥵 (@mardopls) August 8, 2020

Cancel karo isko bhai🙄 food is life bro😭 — Beebee (@rm11124) August 8, 2020

The way she is accepting this behaviour is 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 and The way he is so proud and bragging about his “waada” on tv 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢. — gopee (@WokeGopi) August 8, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!