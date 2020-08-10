Remove all billboards from Karachi immediately, orders CJP Gulzar
Share
KARACHI – Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Monday ordered authorities to remove all billboards from Karachi immediately.
A three-member bench of headed by CJP issued the order while hearing a case against illegal billboards in the city at Supreme Court’s Karachi registry. Karachi’s commissioner and mayor were present during the hearing.
The top judge also rebuked the officials, saying there is no law in Sindh. He also expressed his anger over the poor performance of the Sindh departments.
The CJP said that the provincial departments have damaged the look of the port city.
The strong remarks by the top court came days after two people were injured after a giant billboard came loose and fell on two motorcyclist on a main road.
- PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT on August 1310:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
- Four family members electrocuted to death in Sheikhupura10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
-
-
- otton can help in economic breakthrough for Pakistan, says food ...11:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Simon Cowell in hospital after breaking his back05:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf slammed for normalising body shaming03:57 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most followed celebrity on ...03:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020