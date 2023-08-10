Search

Web Desk 06:49 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Gold price increases by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increases in domestic market on Thursday despite a downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold rose by Rs600 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increases by Rs514 to settle at Rs191,500, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $4 to settle at $1,922 per ounce.

Analysts defined the rise in gold prices to the Pakistani rupee's depreciation against the US dollar.

After the Stand-by deal with the IMF, the rupee recovered last month. The rupee's interbank exchange rate increased by more than 10 rupees and was centred at 275 rupees.

However, the favourable effect quickly subsided due to the strong dollar demand once the government lifted all import restrictions.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2,357.680, respectively.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

