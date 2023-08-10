Gold price increases by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increases in domestic market on Thursday despite a downward trend in the international market.
The price of per tola gold rose by Rs600 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increases by Rs514 to settle at Rs191,500, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $4 to settle at $1,922 per ounce.
Analysts defined the rise in gold prices to the Pakistani rupee's depreciation against the US dollar.
After the Stand-by deal with the IMF, the rupee recovered last month. The rupee's interbank exchange rate increased by more than 10 rupees and was centred at 275 rupees.
However, the favourable effect quickly subsided due to the strong dollar demand once the government lifted all import restrictions.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2,357.680, respectively.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.7
|296.85
|Euro
|EUR
|321.8
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.6
|82.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.08
|767.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.05
|40.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.56
|36.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.18
|937.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.6
|63.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.96
|175.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.08
|28.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.41
|79.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.47
|328.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
