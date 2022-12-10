Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 December 2022

08:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 December 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs166,850 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 143,050. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 129,580 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 150,890.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Karachi PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Islamabad PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Peshawar PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Quetta PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Sialkot PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Attock PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Gujranwala PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Jehlum PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Multan PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Bahawalpur PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Gujrat PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Nawabshah PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Chakwal PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Hyderabad PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Nowshehra PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Sargodha PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Faisalabad PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980
Mirpur PKR 166,850 PKR 1,980

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 December ...
10:09 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 December ...
08:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 December ...
08:20 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 December ...
08:15 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 December ...
08:25 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 December ...
08:09 AM | 4 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr