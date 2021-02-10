Seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan increased

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday announced that seats of medical and dental colleges across the country have been increased.

The decision was taken after revising the requests sent by provinces seeking an emergency enhancement of medical and dental college seats to accommodate various quotas.

"PMC had reviewed these requests and authorised the enhancement of seats in certain colleges," the medical body said in a tweet.

The distribution of these seats to accommodate various quotas is the purview of provincial governments, and they may proceed under their mandate and authority.

Important announcement regarding the enhancement of seats in public Medical and Dental Colleges. pic.twitter.com/1E9xMjjJGO — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) February 10, 2021

According to details, the PMC has increased 495 seats across the country. 245 seats have been added in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 in Punjab, and 15 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.