Web Desk
02:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
'Hum Tum' – YouTuber Danish Ali to star in upcoming Ramazan play
Pakistani YouTubers Danish Ali is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming Ramazan play 'Hum Tum' featuring Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir in lead roles.

The 38-year-old comedian has amassed a whopping fan following owing to his hilarious videos which he regularly releases on Youtube.

The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram handle, Danish shared some behind the scenes pictures from his shoot, leaving his fans happy.

"With the amazing @danishnawazofficial on set of the TV drama I'm in "Hum Tum" , will be out first Ramzan.", Ali wrote.

"@ramshakhanofficial you are the coolest. Thanks for making my first day on set so much fun!", he captioned another post.

Earlier, social media influencers like Dananeer Mobeen, Arslan Naseer and Mooro have made their acting debuts in drama serials.

