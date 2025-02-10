Ghee prices increase in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan 2025

LAHORE – Ghee prices in Pakistan have witnessed an upward trend ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

The price of first-grade and second-grade ghee has increased by Rs6 per kilogramme in retail and wholesale markets of different cities.

First-grade ghee price has surged to Rs595 per kg in wholesale market while the rate of second grade ranges between Rs540-550.

President of the Groceries Merchants Association, Tahir Thaqleen Butt, told media that companies will first jack up the prices and later announce reduction in it during Ramadan just to deceive people.

He urged the administration to keep a check on ghee-producing companies. He pointed out that while soybean and palm oil are cheaper in the global market, ghee prices are increasing in local market.