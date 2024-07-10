Nadhira Alharthy makes history as first Omani to conquer Nanga Parbat

In a historic feat, Nadhira Alharthy has become the first Omani to conquer Pakistan’s formidable Nanga Parbat, earning her the distinguished title of the first person from Oman to summit this treacherous peak. The 46-year-old climber was part of a ten-member expedition that reached the 8,126-meter summit on Wednesday, as confirmed by a Nepal-based adventure tour company.

Nanga Parbat, often referred to as the “Killer Mountain,” is Pakistan’s second-highest and the world’s ninth-highest mountain. The peak, notorious for its perilous conditions, has claimed the lives of many climbers over the years. Situated in Gilgit-Baltistan, a region known for its towering peaks and outdoor adventure opportunities, Nanga Parbat continues to be a significant attraction for mountaineers worldwide.

“Huge congratulations to our team members and Sherpa who reached the pinnacle of Nanga Parbat on 10 July 2024,” Seven Summit Treks, the company behind the expedition, announced on social media, highlighting Alharthy’s achievement. “Against all odds, the team conquered this majestic peak, fueled by determination and teamwork.”

This latest accomplishment is a testament to Alharthy’s enduring spirit and mountaineering prowess. She is now the first Omani to summit four peaks higher than 8,000 meters. Her previous conquests include Mount Everest (8,849 meters) in 2019, Mount Manaslu (8,156 meters) in 2021, and K2 (8,611 meters) in 2022. Additionally, she has scaled the Matterhorn (4,478 meters) in 2023 and Ama Dablam (6,812 meters) in Nepal in 2021.

Thaneswar Guragai, the general manager of Seven Summit Treks, told that a total of nine climbers reached Nanga Parbat’s summit on Wednesday. Among them were individuals from Nepal, Oman, Azerbaijan, France, Norway, Ecuador, and Greece.

Professionally, Alharthy serves as a government officer in Oman’s Ministry of Education. However, she has dedicated the past few years to her passion for mountaineering, scaling some of the world's most challenging peaks.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department reported a surge in permits issued to foreign climbers and trekkers this year, with over 2,000 permits compared to 650 last year. Sajid Hussain, deputy director of the department, noted that this year, more than 800 mountaineers have received permits, with nearly 200 attempting to summit K2. “Women teams are also at the K2 base camp,” Hussain added.

However, the increase in mountaineering activities has also seen a rise in fatalities. Four foreigners have died in Gilgit-Baltistan in less than two months this year. This includes a Brazilian tourist in a paragliding accident and a Japanese climber descending Spantik mountain. Additionally, last month, two Japanese climbers went missing, with one body recovered and the other presumed dead after attempting to summit Spantik.

Nadhira Alharthy’s remarkable achievement on Nanga Parbat stands as an inspiring milestone in the world of mountaineering, highlighting her exceptional skill and determination.