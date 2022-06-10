Camon 19 series; TECNO to globally launch the new stylish icon in the tech world

LAHORE – The leading smartphone brand, TECNO is all set to unveil its most anticipated phone globally – the Camon 19 series. The launch is to take place above the hustle and bustle of the streets of New York City atop the iconic Rockefeller Center on June 14, 2022.

TECNO has also announced that it is among the first to make Android 13 beta available on its latest Camon 19 Pro 5G and shared plans to update to Android 12 on its CAMON 18 series. Moreover, the new Camon 19 series is reported to come with four different variants to match the unique style of the masses.

Apart from being the most anticipated smartphone of the year, TECNO CAMON 19 Series recently won the world-renowned iF Design Award 2022 where it was praised for its Stylish & innovative design and the camera module. It also won the MUSE Design Award 2022 for the Product Design of its Art Edition.

However, this is the first time a smartphone manufacturer will be unveiling a new product from the heights of the Rockefeller Center. TECNO has chosen the venue to be fitting for the new launch, indicating a big step forward with regard to its global reach and its focus on premium offerings by integrating fashion with innovative technology.

This is also the first time TECNO holds a global launch event in New York City or the United States ever. Based on its standing as the epicenter of art, fashion, and design, the “Big Apple” was selected as a backdrop for the event. Choosing New York City, TECNO announces the fact that how well it goes with the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit in all of us.