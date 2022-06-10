Rushna Khan's new bold photo sets internet on fire

Rising star Rushna Khan has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

Despite being relatively new in the industry, the audience adores her to bits and wants to know more about her personal life and future projects.

The time around, the Tera Yahan Koi Nahin star left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself.

Khan is a talented Pakistani actress who has just joined showbiz and has already impressed people with her good acting skills.

In the past, she was associated with Emirates Airlines where she served as a flight attendant. She roamed around many countries in her job and has explored a lot. Furthermore, she has explored 6 continents till now.

In 2020, she got married to Shahzaib Khanzada, a well-known Pakistani news anchor and journalist who discusses different current affairs in his program on Geo News.