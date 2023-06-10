Twitter to start paying verified content creators in few weeks

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the microblogging site will soon start paying verified content creators for advertisements displayed in their replies.

Taking to Twitter, Musk said initially the first payment block of around $5 million has been set aside for this purpose.

“In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count,” the billionaire wrote on Twitter.

The development comes as Linda Yaccarino, an advertising veteran from NBCUniversal, took charge as chief executive of Twitter amid advertisers’ concerns about placement of their ads.