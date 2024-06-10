Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Monday in line with stable prices in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gikd was traded at Rs239,400 without any change.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold for Rs205,247 in domestic market of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68. per 10 grams in Pakistan.

On Saturday, gold registered significant decline in its prices as per tola gold price dipped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs239,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs3,086 to close at Rs205,247.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity had decreased by whooping $70 to close at $2,292 per ounce.