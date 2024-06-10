Search

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Monday in line with stable prices in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gikd was traded at Rs239,400 without any change.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold for Rs205,247 in domestic market of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68. per 10 grams in Pakistan.

On Saturday, gold registered significant decline in its prices as per tola gold price dipped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs239,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs3,086 to close at Rs205,247.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity had decreased by whooping $70 to close at $2,292 per ounce.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 10 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR 

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

