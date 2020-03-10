KSA donates $10 million to WHO to fight coronavirus epidemic

RIYADH - Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Shah Salman has issued directives to grant $10 million in financial support to the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight coronavirus.

Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) said that the donation was in response to the urgent appeal made by WHO to all countries in its bid to intensify global efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus.

"Saudi Arabia and WHO are working together to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and in support of this effort, the Kingdom has provided $10 million to WHO in order to implement urgent measures to minimize the spread of the disease and to support countries with vulnerable health infrastructures," he said , private news channels/ Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Al Rabeeah appreciated this generous gesture from the King and the Crown Prince, saying that this comes as an extension of the Kingdom's humanitarian stances during the crises faced by many peoples all around the world.