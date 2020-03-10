Morocco announces first coronavirus death
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:06 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
Morocco announces first coronavirus death
Coronavirus
Share

RABAT – Morocco's health ministry said Tuesday the country had recorded its first death linked to the new coronavirus, an 89-year-old woman who suffered from chronic health problems.

The woman, a Moroccan citizen who had been living in Italy, "suffered from chronic illnesses affecting the respiratory and cardiovascular system", the ministry said in a statement.

She returned to Morocco in late February, before testing positive for the virus and being transferred under medical supervision to a hospital in Casablanca, according to the statement.

Two other infections have been confirmed in the kingdom -- a Moroccan man who came home from Italy and a French tourist who arrived in Marrakesh on Saturday. Both are under medical supervision.

Moroccan authorities have imposed restrictions on sporting and cultural events, including closing stadia to the public.

Local media outlets have reported that the vital tourism sector is being hit by cancellations of travel bookings.

Several people have been arrested by authorities in recent days for allegedly spreading misinformation on coronavirus on social networks.

More From This Category
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in ...
07:29 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
US offers Turkey its Patriot missile defence ...
11:18 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Xi visit Wuhan as coronavirus cases steadily ...
10:58 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest ...
09:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
UN appeals for funds to shield refugees from ...
09:13 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
Morocco announces first coronavirus death
09:06 PM | 10 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are speechless
01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr