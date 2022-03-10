Cricket Australia chief offers to host tri-series involving Pakistan, India
The Cricket Australia has expressed willingness to host a tri-series involved two biggest rivals in the game – Indian and Pakistan.
Cricket Australia Chief Executive, Nick Hockley, offered the proposal while talking to media the other day. He pointed out that both South Asian nations only played international events but they have not engaged in bilateral series since 2012-13.
The matches between the two neighbouring countries are something that every cricket fan wanted to see.
He said that the proposal has not yet discussed with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), adding Australia is ready to host the event. All the three sides had contested in a tri-series in 2000.
“Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It’s worked well in the past. We’d be very open to hosting matches. There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia,” he said.
Earlier this year, PCB chief Ramiz Raja had also proposed a four-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, India, Australia, and England but BCCI did not give a positive response due to alleged political pressure.
