Cricket Australia chief offers to host tri-series involving Pakistan, India 

11:55 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
Cricket Australia chief offers to host tri-series involving Pakistan, India 
Source: PCB
Share

The Cricket Australia has expressed willingness to host a tri-series involved two biggest rivals in the game – Indian and Pakistan. 

Cricket Australia Chief Executive, Nick Hockley, offered the proposal while talking to media the other day. He pointed out that both South Asian nations only played international events but they have not engaged in bilateral series since 2012-13. 

The matches between the two neighbouring countries are something that every cricket fan wanted to see. 

He said that the proposal has not yet discussed with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), adding Australia is ready to host the event. All the three sides had contested in a tri-series in 2000.

 “Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It’s worked well in the past. We’d be very open to hosting matches. There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia,” he said.

Earlier this year, PCB chief Ramiz Raja had also proposed a four-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, India, Australia, and England but BCCI did not give a positive response due to alleged political pressure.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match sets new ... 12:30 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

The International Cricket Council on Thursday revealed that the Pakistan versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Dubai ...

More From This Category
PAKvAUS: Faheem Ashraf to miss second Test after ...
10:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Australian cricketing couple makes history ...
11:59 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Shahid Afridi celebrates Women's Day with an ...
08:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq rewrite ...
07:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan ...
12:50 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman ...
11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Strings founder Bilal Maqsood releases nursery rhymes in Urdu 
09:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr