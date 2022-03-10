Pakistan likely to hike electricity price

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to increase electricity price by 95 paisas per unit.

The new electricity rates will come into effect after the federal government gave nod to the Nepra’s decision. 

The regulatory body has approved up to 95 paisas hike for different slabs. Consumers using up to 100 units will face 8 paisa hike while electricity rate for up to 200 units will be increased by 18 paisas. 

Per unit price for consumers using units between 201 and 3000 will be increased by 48 paisas per unit while the price for slab of 301-700 will be hiked by 95 paisas per unit. 

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a relief package for public, saying electricity price will be cut by Rs5 per unit. He also added that the power tariff will not be hiked till next budget. 

