Bilawal Bhutto accuses PM Imran’s wife of taking bribe for postings in Punjab

ISLAMABAD – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, of corruption, saying she received bribes for key postings in Punjab.

“I respect the first lady and never used foil language against her, but what would you [Imran Khan] say about her corruption," he said.

The PPP chief lashed out at Khan a day after the premier while addressing at the Sindh Governor House said that Asif Ali Zardari is now his target.

Khan was slamming the opposition and mentioned the consequences a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance moved a vote of no-confidence to oust the prime minister.

He warned opposition leaders of consequences if they fail in their bid to depose him from power saying Tuesday’s motion has proven that the opposition’s politics is dead.

He said he was waiting for current circumstances for quite some time. “This is the outcome of my 25-year fight against these ‘thugs’ and the person on my target this time is Asif Ali Zardari.”

Bilawal also alleged the premier of using charity money for political purposes, adding: “He [Imran Khan] had been convicted by a UK court”.

“You have time to take action against us as you will not get chance later,” the PPP chief told the prime minister.

Bilawal demands probe into drone-camera attack on Aseefa Bhutto

The PPP chairman requested the top spy agencies of the country to investigate the incident in which a drone camera hit his sister, Assefa Bhutto Zardari, during the anti-government long march.

Last week on Friday, Aseefa suffered a minor injury when a drone camera struck her in the Khanewal District of Punjab.

She was on top of the container with her brother. Bilawal also confirmed that his sister was injured after being hit by the drone while addressing the participants of the march.

Addressing a press conference today, the PPP chief said that it was not an accident but an attack as drone camera can be seen directly approaching the container in the video.

He urged the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and other investigation agencies to probe the matter as he could not believe the PTI government in the case.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the incident occurred when the PPP’s long march was entering central Punjab.