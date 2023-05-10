Ex-Punjab governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema arrested on abuse of power charges

LAHORE – Former Punjab governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was arrested early Wednesday during a raid by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on charges of abuse of power.
Cheema was detained a day after Imran Khan was arrested by a paramilitary force who smashed their way into a courthouse in the federal capital to detain the populist on multiple corruption charges.
Lately, Hammad Azhar confirmed the arrest of Cheema in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
Reports in local media claimed that ACE officials, dressed in regular clothes, entered Cheema's house. They later took the PTI leader into custody.
Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Ali Zaidi were held over vandalism in protests.
The recent development comes amid violent protests across Pakistan following detention of a defiant leader who remained a thorn in the flesh of the ruling alliance.
Amid the widespread protests, at least three deaths have been reported as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took in protest against the arrest of the party’s chairman. Over hundred people have suffered injuries in various incidents, with more than 28 vehicles and a school being set on fire.
