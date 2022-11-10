Iqra Aziz wins hearts with latest viral video
Share
Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz Hussain has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Suno Chanda.
This time around, the Jhooti actress shared a new reel of herself with Punjabi song ‘Punjabi Jachde’ from the upcoming movie Kulche Chole playing in the background.
Slaying the biker girl look, Aziz looked stunning as she styled the look with the black jacket and matching boots, while she amped it up with some layered dainty neckpieces.
'Hooked up to this track ????#punjabijachde', she captioned it.
View this post on Instagram
The video post was showered with love from her millions of followers in the form of likes and numerous compliments for the showbiz celeb.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Iqra Aziz has been featured in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Kasak to name a few.
Iqra Aziz pulls out of project involving Feroze ... 03:57 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Following the ongoing controversy plaguing Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan's public and ...
- The Legend of Maula Jatt's writer received offers from India11:26 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Iqra Aziz wins hearts with latest viral video10:58 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Sharif family confirms Nawaz has a diplomatic passport09:47 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022