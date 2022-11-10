Iqra Aziz wins hearts with latest viral video

Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz Hussain has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Suno Chanda.

This time around, the Jhooti actress shared a new reel of herself with Punjabi song ‘Punjabi Jachde’ from the upcoming movie Kulche Chole playing in the background.

Slaying the biker girl look, Aziz looked stunning as she styled the look with the black jacket and matching boots, while she amped it up with some layered dainty neckpieces.

'Hooked up to this track ????#punjabijachde', she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

The video post was showered with love from her millions of followers in the form of likes and numerous compliments for the showbiz celeb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

On the work front, Iqra Aziz has been featured in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Kasak to name a few.